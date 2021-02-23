QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Position Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,025 shares during the period. QIAGEN makes up approximately 2.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.49% of QIAGEN worth $58,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,970. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.