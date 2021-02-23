qiibee (QBX) Price Reaches $0.0071

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. qiibee has a market cap of $5.88 million and $127.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.