Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $499,106.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 156,067,090 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

