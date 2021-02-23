QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.22. 3,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.