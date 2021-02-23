Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $996.56 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00010818 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $534.71 million and approximately $996.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,184,072 coins and its circulating supply is 98,150,269 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

