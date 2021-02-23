Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $882.71 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Qtum has a market cap of $472.75 million and approximately $882.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,182,508 coins and its circulating supply is 98,148,705 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

