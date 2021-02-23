QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0142 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and $153,996.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.