QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QCOM stock opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

