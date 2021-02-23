QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. 592,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,883. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

