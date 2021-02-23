Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0081 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.36.

