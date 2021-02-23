Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

