Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

