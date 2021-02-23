Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

