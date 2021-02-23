Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

