Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

