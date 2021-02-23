Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.