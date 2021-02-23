Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.69

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 26765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

