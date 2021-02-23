Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.69

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 26765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

