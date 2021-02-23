Quant Price Tops $35.24 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Quant has a total market cap of $425.39 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $35.24 or 0.00076259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

