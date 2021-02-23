Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Achieves $25.88 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,386.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.51 or 0.03238279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00358316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01061326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00417135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00383070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00258718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022991 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,355,018 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

