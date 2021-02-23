Quark Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $518.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 176.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

