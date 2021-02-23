Qubitica One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Qubitica has a total market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $16.80 or 0.00035474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded up 236.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

