Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 10.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price fell 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.47. 10,293,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,769,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

