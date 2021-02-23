QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Acquires $48,160.56 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,630. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
