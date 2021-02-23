QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Acquires $48,160.56 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,630. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

