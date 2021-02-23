QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $142,504.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

