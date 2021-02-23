Quilter’s (QLT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quilter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 147.85 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.05. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 167.85 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.