Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) & Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Critical Contrast

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 6.36 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -19.98 Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 17.15 $146.53 million $4.16 111.09

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68% Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qumu and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tyler Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $381.63, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. Given Qumu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Qumu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

