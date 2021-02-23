QunQun Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

