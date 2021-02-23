Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Trading Down 6.5%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.92. 1,904,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 837,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,200,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after buying an additional 2,911,764 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Quotient by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,959,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,187,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

