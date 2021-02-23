Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 10%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.90. 643,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 396,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

