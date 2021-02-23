RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $13.62. 881,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 813,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
