RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $13.62. 881,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 813,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.