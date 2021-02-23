Raise (RAISE) Price Up 37.9% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Raise has a total market cap of $72,116.46 and $574.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.