Rakon (RKN) Price Down 58.2% This Week

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $48,112.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 58.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Buying and Selling Rakon

