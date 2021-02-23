Rally Price Down 5% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $865,951.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.