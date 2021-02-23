RAMP Price Tops $0.24 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $847,303.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,108,609 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.