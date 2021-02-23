Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

