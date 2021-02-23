Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,137 shares of company stock worth $4,035,400. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Rapid7 stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

