Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.30 million and $13,871.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.11 or 0.00791518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00058604 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.28 or 0.04598810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.