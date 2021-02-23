Rate3 Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $649,182.73 and $179,564.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

