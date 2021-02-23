Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $649,681.90 and approximately $141,190.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

