Raul Padilla Sells 1,700 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raul Padilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00.

BG traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. 1,773,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

