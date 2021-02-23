RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading Down 7.2%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,354,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,057,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.