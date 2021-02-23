Ravencoin Trading 143.4% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 143.4% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $851.27 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,197,680,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

