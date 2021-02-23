Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.96 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Raydium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $110.96 million and approximately $65.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $9.84 or 0.00020322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

Raydium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.