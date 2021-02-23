Raymond James Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$57.00 Price Target

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$57.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.24. The company had a trading volume of 671,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.05. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

