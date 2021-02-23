Raymond James Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of C$45.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

