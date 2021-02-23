Raymond James Lowers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Market Perform

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,303,048. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

