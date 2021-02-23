Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research firms recently commented on RLLMF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

