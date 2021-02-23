RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Down 21.1%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares traded down 21.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.96. 3,897,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,864,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.