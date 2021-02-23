Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were down 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 4,599,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 1,520,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Realogy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,498 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

