Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,426,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. 52,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,863. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

