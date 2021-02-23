Rebased Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,552.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $107,559.55 and $2,552.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

