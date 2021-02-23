REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 20,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 7,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

